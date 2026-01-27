EasyCut Updates Easy Cut Studio

EasyCut, a provider of sign making software solutions, has announced the official release of Easy Cut Studio 6.016, an upgrade of its sign design and vinyl cutting software.

This updated version brings support for several new vinyl cutters, including Vevor Smart1, Vevor TT450, E-Cut TT-450, YOW! CraftY, and Roland CM series cutters, and also brings a series of improvements to enhance the user experience.

“Easy Cut Studio 6.016 builds on its solid set of functions and tools, while offering exciting new features, improvements, and efficiency, elevates excellence and performance for signage and professional graphic designers,” the company explained.

"With the newly added cutter support, more users can now use this innovative software to design, print, and cut. These enhancements allow beginners to get started quickly, while enabling seasoned experts to easily create more complex, technically advanced layouts with greater ease — and less time.”