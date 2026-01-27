SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

EasyCut Updates Easy Cut Studio

EasyCut, a provider of sign making software solutions, has announced the official release of Easy Cut Studio 6.016, an upgrade of its sign design and vinyl cutting software. This updated…

Woodshop News Editors

EasyCut, a provider of sign making software solutions, has announced the official release of Easy Cut Studio 6.016, an upgrade of its sign design and vinyl cutting software.

This updated version brings support for several new vinyl cutters, including Vevor Smart1, Vevor TT450, E-Cut TT-450, YOW! CraftY, and Roland CM series cutters, and also brings a series of improvements to enhance the user experience.

“Easy Cut Studio 6.016 builds on its solid set of functions and tools, while offering exciting new features, improvements, and efficiency, elevates excellence and performance for signage and professional graphic designers,” the company explained.

"With the newly added cutter support, more users can now use this innovative software to design, print, and cut. These enhancements allow beginners to get started quickly, while enabling seasoned experts to easily create more complex, technically advanced layouts with greater ease — and less time.”

Learn more at easycutstudio.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Rubio Monocoat USA Welcomes Brian “Sedge” Sedgeley
NewsRubio Monocoat USA Welcomes Brian “Sedge” SedgeleyWoodshop News Editors
Guffey Systems adds SurfacePrep to Distributor Network
NewsGuffey Systems adds SurfacePrep to Distributor NetworkWoodshop News Editors
New XT14 Dust Extractor from Oneida
NewsNew XT14 Dust Extractor from OneidaWoodshop News Editors
Cherry sales remain sluggish
Wood MarketsCherry sales remain sluggishJennifer Hicks
NWFA releases 2026 Hands-On Education Calendar
NewsNWFA releases 2026 Hands-On Education CalendarWoodshop News Editors
New Spill Containment Trays from Denios
NewsNew Spill Containment Trays from DeniosWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest