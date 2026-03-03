BusyBusy presents Visual Project Planning

SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
AlignOps BusyBusy has introduced resource planning functionality within its operations module, giving construction teams visual project representations to improve planning and implementation. According to the company, the digital format allows…

AlignOps BusyBusy has introduced resource planning functionality within its operations module, giving construction teams visual project representations to improve planning and implementation.

According to the company, the digital format allows users to see upcoming work, track committed resources, and update plans as schedules change. Unlike spreadsheets and whiteboards, BusyBusy's resource planning features drag-and-drop timeline adjustments. The visual timeline helps users spot conflicts early and adjust plans as conditions change.

AlignOps BusyBusy provides mobile time tracking and GPS-enabled crew management for construction and field service companies.

Learn more at alignops.com.

