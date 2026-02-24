New Tool Tracking Device from Metabo HPT
METABO HPT has introduced the Tracker Pro (Model 383312M), a tracking device for monitoring tools, equipment and other items on construction sites.
The device works with Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks, allowing users to locate tagged items through their smartphones.
The Tracker Pro sends alerts when users move too far from a tracked item and can be attached to tools using adhesive, ties, or screws.
