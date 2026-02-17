SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Commercial Shelf Support from Bainbridge

Bainbridge Mfg. has launched a commercial shelf support designed for the cabinet industry's standard 32mm line bore system.

The model 32201CL Commercial Shelf Support accommodates both 3/4-inch and 1-inch shelves. Two 5 mm pegs on the back, spaced 32 mm apart, provide reinforcement for heavier commercial loads, according to the company.

The product's peg spacing aligns with the 32 mm drilling pattern commonly used by cabinet shops for adjustable shelving systems.

Learn more at bainbridgemfg.com.

