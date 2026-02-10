SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Chemcraft turns 50

AkzoNobel’s Chemcraft brand is marking five decades in the wood coatings industry. “Reaching 50 years is a significant milestone for Chemcraft, but it’s also a reflection of the relationships behind…

Woodshop News Editors

AkzoNobel’s Chemcraft brand is marking five decades in the wood coatings industry.

“Reaching 50 years is a significant milestone for Chemcraft, but it’s also a reflection of the relationships behind the brand,” said Ron Cooper, Segment Manager – Distribution North America, Furniture & Flooring for AkzoNobel Wood Finishes.

“Our success has always been built on working closely with customers and distributors, and a deep understanding of real-world challenges faced by wood finishing professionals and delivering coatings they can rely on day in and day out. That focus continues to guide how we support our customers today and into the future.”

According to the company, continuous investment in product development, technical expertise, and service capabilities has enabled the Chemcraft brand to adapt and grow in a competitive and evolving market. Hands-on technical support, color matching capabilities and local distributor knowledge remain central to how the brand delivers value to customers today.

“Longevity in this market doesn’t happen by chance,” added Cooper. “It comes from listening, learning and continually improving. Our history of partnership, quality, and creativity has built a strong foundation. As we look ahead, it’s that foundation that opens new possibilities, drives performance and supports continued innovation to help customers achieve consistent results today, while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Learn more at chemcraft.com.

