New Planer/Miter Saw Stand from Grizzly

Grizzly Industrial presents the new Planer/Miter Saw Stand to provide sturdy mobile storage for benchtop tools.

“The new space-saving, versatile Planer/Miter Saw Stand from Grizzly is the ultimate solution for small shops looking to boost efficiency and increase functionality,” the company explained.

"With heavy-duty construction the stand supports benchtop machines up to 220 lbs., adding valuable workspace with essential workpiece support, practical storage, and convenient mobility.”

“We built the T34606 for woodworkers who want more from a benchtop tool stand — not just a place to set a planer or miter saw. The extendable, adjustable rollers provide essential support for longer workpieces without the need for an additional table,” added Jon Lamza, Director of Special Projects for Grizzly Industrial.