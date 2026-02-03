SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Task Updates Ultra-Thin Puck Light

Task Lighting & Power, a Hardware Resources company, has introduced a design enhancement to its Ultra-Thin Puck Light for faster installation. “The updated design features a lens attached to the…

Woodshop News Editors

Task Lighting & Power, a Hardware Resources company, has introduced a design enhancement to its Ultra-Thin Puck Light for faster installation.

“The updated design features a lens attached to the fixture instead of the trim piece. This modification makes it easier and faster to snap the trim piece into place during installation,” the company explained.

“Designed to make it easy to add lighting to tight spaces like shelving or nooks, the Ultra-Thin Puck Light is only 5/16” thick and mounts to surfaces with short screws concealed by the trim plate. It is available in four single-white lighting options (2700K warm, 3000K soft white, 4000K cool white or 5000K daylight white), and ships fully assembled with all the necessary hardware for fast installation. The Ultra-Thin Puck Lights can be paired with a compatible dimmer and a remote power supply (sold separately).”

Learn more at tasklighting.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
NWA readies for Woodworkers Showcase
NewsNWA readies for Woodworkers ShowcaseWoodshop News Editors
New Planer/Miter Saw Stand from Grizzly
NewsNew Planer/Miter Saw Stand from GrizzlyWoodshop News Editors
CMA to Host Regional Event in Philadelphia
NewsCMA to Host Regional Event in PhiladelphiaWoodshop News Editors
EasyCut Updates Easy Cut Studio
NewsEasyCut Updates Easy Cut StudioWoodshop News Editors
Rubio Monocoat USA Welcomes Brian “Sedge” Sedgeley
NewsRubio Monocoat USA Welcomes Brian “Sedge” SedgeleyWoodshop News Editors
Guffey Systems adds SurfacePrep to Distributor Network
NewsGuffey Systems adds SurfacePrep to Distributor NetworkWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest