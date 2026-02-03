Task Updates Ultra-Thin Puck Light

“The updated design features a lens attached to the fixture instead of the trim piece. This modification makes it easier and faster to snap the trim piece into place during installation,” the company explained.

“Designed to make it easy to add lighting to tight spaces like shelving or nooks, the Ultra-Thin Puck Light is only 5/16” thick and mounts to surfaces with short screws concealed by the trim plate. It is available in four single-white lighting options (2700K warm, 3000K soft white, 4000K cool white or 5000K daylight white), and ships fully assembled with all the necessary hardware for fast installation. The Ultra-Thin Puck Lights can be paired with a compatible dimmer and a remote power supply (sold separately).”