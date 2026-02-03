CMA to Host Regional Event in Philadelphia

The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) announced its Greater Philadelphia Area Regional Event on April 27–29, to bring together custom cabinetmakers, millworkers, and woodworking professionals for an immersive, hands-on regional experience.

CMA regional events are designed to foster meaningful peer connection through small-group engagement, behind-the-scenes shop tours, and open discussion around real-world business and production challenges.

The Greater Philadelphia event will highlight the area’s strong woodworking heritage while providing attendees with practical insights they can bring back to their own shops.

Attendees do not need to be CMA members to participate.

Event highlights include:

• Guided shop tours of local woodworking and cabinetry businesses

• Peer-to-peer networking with fellow CMA members and industry leaders

• In-depth conversations focused on operations, workforce, craftsmanship, and business best practices

• Optional group activity offering additional design and craft inspiration

“Regional events are one of the most valuable ways our members learn from one another,” said Amanda Conger, Executive Director of CMA. “They create space for honest conversations, idea-sharing, and relationship-building that simply can’t happen in any other setting.”