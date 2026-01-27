SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Rubio Monocoat USA Welcomes Brian “Sedge” Sedgeley

Rubio Monocoat USA has hired Brian “Sedge” Sedgeley to strengthen the wood finishing company’s Trade Partner Program and expand support for professional contractors. Sedgely brings over 30 years of experience…

Rubio Monocoat USA has hired Brian "Sedge" Sedgeley to strengthen the wood finishing company's Trade Partner Program and expand support for professional contractors.

Sedgely brings over 30 years of experience in the woodworking industry as a trainer, demonstrator, and content creator.

Sedgeley will represent Rubio Monocoat USA at trade shows and industry events, develop educational resources for professionals and trade partners, and support the company's Trade Partner Program through training and partner engagement.

"Sedge brings an energy that fits naturally with the Rubio Monocoat team. He has a deep understanding of the craft and the community around it," said Keith Hardisty, marketing director at Rubio Monocoat USA. "His addition strengthens our presence at key events and helps us better support trade partners with education that connects Rubio Monocoat's unique capabilities to real-world needs."

