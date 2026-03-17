New Work Sneaker from KEEN

KEEN, a footwear and accessories company based in Portland, Ore., has introduced the KS86 work sneaker as a throwback to the trail runner design.

It features a “featherweight carbon toe, KEEN.ReGEN midsole cushioning that returns up to 50 percent energy with every step, and an oil- and slip-resistant, lugged rubber outsole for secure footing,” the company explained.

"It has all-day trail runner support, reimagined for the job site.”