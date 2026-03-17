Woodpeckers adds Polycarbonate Mallets

Northeast Ohio tool manufacturer Woodpeckers has added polycarbonate mallets to its growing line of woodworking tools and accessories.

The mallets use thermoplastic material that the company says has protected fighter jet pilots since the 1960s.

According to Woodpeckers, polycarbonate deforms slightly on impact without shattering, making it less likely to damage workpieces than metal hammers while providing more control than urethane or rubber mallets.

The heads come in clear or black polycarbonate. Handles are made from aircraft-grade aluminum with red powder coating.