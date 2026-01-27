SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Guffey Systems adds SurfacePrep to Distributor Network

Guffey Systems, a manufacturer of material handling and finishing solutions, has named SurfacePrep as an authorized distributor of its products. The partnership expands Guffey Systems’ reach to industrial manufacturers and…

Woodshop News Editors

Guffey Systems, a manufacturer of material handling and finishing solutions, has named SurfacePrep as an authorized distributor of its products.

The partnership expands Guffey Systems' reach to industrial manufacturers and coating facilities through SurfacePrep's national distribution network.

“Through SurfacePrep’s national footprint and deep expertise in surface preparation and coatings, customers will gain enhanced access to Guffey Systems’ patented technology, technical support, and application expertise,” the company said in a statement.

Guffey Systems designs and manufactures manual rail finishing and material handling equipment. Its PivotLine Manual Rail Finishing System enables finishers to coat all sides of a part simultaneously through contactless spraying.

"SurfacePrep shares our commitment to helping customers work smarter and more efficiently," said Nathan Guffey, president of Guffey Systems. "Their experience across surface preparation and finishing makes them an ideal partner to represent our equipment and support customers in achieving better results on the shop floor."

"Adding Guffey Systems to our portfolio allows us to offer customers a patented, highly effective solution to common finishing challenges," said Matthew Reilly, director of paint and powder at SurfacePrep. "Together, we're helping manufacturers improve quality, efficiency, and overall throughput."

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
EasyCut Updates Easy Cut Studio
NewsEasyCut Updates Easy Cut StudioWoodshop News Editors
Rubio Monocoat USA Welcomes Brian “Sedge” Sedgeley
NewsRubio Monocoat USA Welcomes Brian “Sedge” SedgeleyWoodshop News Editors
New XT14 Dust Extractor from Oneida
NewsNew XT14 Dust Extractor from OneidaWoodshop News Editors
Cherry sales remain sluggish
Wood MarketsCherry sales remain sluggishJennifer Hicks
NWFA releases 2026 Hands-On Education Calendar
NewsNWFA releases 2026 Hands-On Education CalendarWoodshop News Editors
New Spill Containment Trays from Denios
NewsNew Spill Containment Trays from DeniosWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest