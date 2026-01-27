Guffey Systems adds SurfacePrep to Distributor Network

Guffey Systems, a manufacturer of material handling and finishing solutions, has named SurfacePrep as an authorized distributor of its products.

The partnership expands Guffey Systems' reach to industrial manufacturers and coating facilities through SurfacePrep's national distribution network.

“Through SurfacePrep’s national footprint and deep expertise in surface preparation and coatings, customers will gain enhanced access to Guffey Systems’ patented technology, technical support, and application expertise,” the company said in a statement.

Guffey Systems designs and manufactures manual rail finishing and material handling equipment. Its PivotLine Manual Rail Finishing System enables finishers to coat all sides of a part simultaneously through contactless spraying.

"SurfacePrep shares our commitment to helping customers work smarter and more efficiently," said Nathan Guffey, president of Guffey Systems. "Their experience across surface preparation and finishing makes them an ideal partner to represent our equipment and support customers in achieving better results on the shop floor."