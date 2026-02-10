SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Benchtop CNC from Grizzly Industrial

Grizzly Industrial has introduced the model G0403 Benchtop CNC Router System. Built as a scalable platform, the G0403 can grow with the user through modular upgrades like the T34438 2…

Woodshop News Editors

Grizzly Industrial has introduced the model G0403 Benchtop CNC Router System. Built as a scalable platform, the G0403 can grow with the user through modular upgrades like the T34438 2 HP Water-Cooled Spindle Kit and T34439 4th-Axis Rotary Kit, enabling continuous-duty operation and true 3D carving capability, the company said.

“The G0403 delivers professional-grade precision in a compact footprint — ideal for prototyping, crafting intricate designs, and transforming creative concepts into finished products. Engineered for makers who are looking for performance and reliability without sacrificing workspace,”  said  Mike Bergman, Product Manager for Grizzly Industrial.

Key features include the handheld DSP-J2 controller, automatic tool setter, anodized aluminum table, ball screw drives, and included V-Carve desktop software.

For pricing and more product information, visit grizzly.com.

