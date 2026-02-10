SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Mirka Debuts Two New Dust Extractors

Mirka announces the release of its latest generation of dust extractors: the DEXOS 1217X and DEXOS 1230X. Both models feature an automatic filter cleaning system and multi-tool use. “With two…

Woodshop News Editors

“With two auto start power outlets, the DEXOS extractors allow users to connect and operate two power tools through a single dust extractor,” the company explained. “This means professionals can seamlessly switch between tools without manually plugging and unplugging each device. When a connected tool starts, the dust extractor automatically activates, maintaining dust control exactly when it's needed.”

Both models are compatible with the myMirka app, providing access to real-time performance tracking and maintenance data from a mobile device. The app allows users to monitor suction levels, receive airflow alerts, and check the status of the filter cleaning cycle. Operators can also track tool usage and receive notifications for preventive maintenance.

The DEXOS 1217X weighs a little over 28 lbs. with a 4.5-gallon container, while the DEXOS 1230X weighs about 31 lbs. with an 8-gallon container, according to the company.

Learn more at mirka.com.

