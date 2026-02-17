Hardware Resources Unveils New Products at KBIS

The Nash collection from Jeffrey Alexander by Hardware Resources.

Hardware Resources is launching closet storage solutions under the NorthPoint Closets brand and several decorative hardware collections under the Jeffrey Alexander and Elements brands at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), Feb. 17-19 in Orlando.

NorthPoint Closets aims to help kitchen and bath professionals enter the closet market. Customers can select pre-configured modules or design storage solutions with hanging storage, shelving and drawers. Units ship ready to assemble. The QuickSnap connection system is designed to reduce assembly time.

Jeffrey Alexander by Hardware Resources introduces four decorative hardware collections: Davis, Ogden, Nash and Weser. The collections feature various design styles from transitional curves to geometric lines. The Elements by Hardware Resources brand is debuting the Brewer collection, featuring minimalist design with rectangular forms.

The new Jeffrey Alexander and Elements collections offer multiple sizes, including appliance handles in select collections, with various finishes.

The collections are included in the Jeffrey Alexander designer sample program. Showroom display boards are available.