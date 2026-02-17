Thermwood to 3D Print Drone Molds at JEC World Paris

Thermwood will demonstrate the capabilities of its LSAM technology by live-printing a matched pair of drone molds from advanced carbon-fiber reinforced polycarbonate during JEC World 2026 in Paris, March 10-12.

The live demonstrations will take place in the Demo Area in Hall 6, using the company's LSAM AP510 Additive Printer. A different material supplier will be featured each day: Airtech, Sabic and Techmer PM. Completed drone bodies produced from the molds by partner Aria Group will also be on display.

In addition to continuous printing demonstrations, Thermwood will present interactive sessions twice daily showcasing how LSAM (Large Scale Additive Manufacturing) technology prints and finishes large thermoplastic parts. The presentations will cover material options, design flexibility, and the system's patented features. Topics will include collaborative projects, research initiatives, and case studies.

Eduardo Barocio, director of the Composites Additive Manufacturing and Simulation Consortium at Purdue University's Composite Manufacturing & Simulation Center, will demonstrate Additive3D software, which simulates workflow and predicts printing and performance of parts produced through extrusion deposition additive manufacturing.

Thermwood will also staff its regular booth in Hall 6, P52.

The LSAM AP510 features a single fixed gantry, 5-by-10-foot moving table, 4-foot maximum print height and maximum print temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit (232 degrees Celsius).

Standard systems include a single-hopper polymer dryer. A dual-hopper dryer is available for installations that print multiple materials. An optional enclosure can meet European CE standards.