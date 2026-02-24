Registration Opens for 2026 NWFA Wood Flooring Expo

The National Wood Flooring Association has announced that registration is now open for the 2026 Wood Flooring Expo, scheduled for April 21-23, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The NWFA Wood Flooring Expo is the largest trade show and conference worldwide dedicated exclusively to wood flooring.

With the theme "Ignite Your Passion," the 2026 expo focuses on reconnecting with the core purpose behind the work and transforming that energy into meaningful action for wood flooring professionals.

"The 2026 Expo theme, Ignite Your Passion, is about reconnecting with why we do this work and turning that energy into action," said Stephanie Owen, NWFA president and CEO. "The 2026 Expo offers an unmatched opportunity to learn from industry leaders, strengthen professional connections, and explore the innovations shaping the future of wood flooring. Orlando provides an ideal setting for that experience, bringing together world-class facilities, accessibility, and an atmosphere that encourages both focus and inspiration. Attendees will leave reenergized, informed and ready to move their businesses forward."

The expo will feature education sessions designed to help attendees sharpen technical skills, grow their businesses and stay ahead of market trends, along with new product demonstrations and trade show floor exhibitions. Attendees will also have networking opportunities and can see the announcement of the 2026 NWFA Wood Floor of the Year winners.