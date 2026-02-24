SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Stiles’ Manufacturing Solutions Seminar set for April 1-2 in High Point

Stiles Machinery has opened registration for its Spring Manufacturing Solutions Seminar, taking place April 1-2, 2026, at its High Point, North Carolina, facility. The two-day event will bring together manufacturers,…

Woodshop News Editors

Stiles Machinery has opened registration for its Spring Manufacturing Solutions Seminar, taking place April 1-2, 2026, at its High Point, North Carolina, facility. The two-day event will bring together manufacturers, business owners and industry professionals from across North America to explore advancements in automation, production efficiency and integrated manufacturing technology.

As manufacturers face increasing production demands, labor constraints and market changes, the seminar aims to provide strategies for adaptation and growth. It features live work cell demonstrations and expert-led panel discussions, exposing attendees to scalable solutions designed to increase throughput, improve flexibility, and enhance operational performance.

Day 1 (April 1) will highlight innovations in surface finishing and solid wood technologies. Day 2 (April 2) will focus on panel processing, robotics, and production cell automation.

Topics include:

• Compact manufacturing solutions

• Networked production cells

• Robotic sorting for assembly

• Nested-based machining

• Smart material handling systems

• Production and optimization software

• Automated solid wood processing

• Skilled labor shortage solutions

• Advanced sanding and finishing technologies

"It is always a privilege to welcome so many manufacturers to our High Point facility for the Manufacturing Solutions Seminar," said Sylvain Dubuc, regional director of Stiles Machinery's Southeast region. "Given today's market pressures, innovation can't just be a hope or aspiration; it must be a priority. This event is the best way to experience firsthand the latest in integrated automation and advanced production technologies and understand the impact they can have on performance and long-term business growth.”

The seminar is free to attend. Registration is open at stilesmachinery.com/mss, though space is limited.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
New Wheel Marking Gauge from Woodpeckers
NewsNew Wheel Marking Gauge from WoodpeckersWoodshop News Editors
Registration Opens for 2026 NWFA Wood Flooring Expo
NewsRegistration Opens for 2026 NWFA Wood Flooring ExpoWoodshop News Editors
New Tool Tracking Device from Metabo HPT
NewsNew Tool Tracking Device from Metabo HPTWoodshop News Editors
C.R. Onsrud to Host Annual Demo Day
NewsC.R. Onsrud to Host Annual Demo DayWoodshop News Editors
New Commercial Shelf Support from Bainbridge
NewsNew Commercial Shelf Support from BainbridgeWoodshop News Editors
Thermwood to 3D Print Drone Molds at JEC World Paris
NewsThermwood to 3D Print Drone Molds at JEC World ParisWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest