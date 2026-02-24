Stiles’ Manufacturing Solutions Seminar set for April 1-2 in High Point

Stiles Machinery has opened registration for its Spring Manufacturing Solutions Seminar, taking place April 1-2, 2026, at its High Point, North Carolina, facility. The two-day event will bring together manufacturers, business owners and industry professionals from across North America to explore advancements in automation, production efficiency and integrated manufacturing technology.

As manufacturers face increasing production demands, labor constraints and market changes, the seminar aims to provide strategies for adaptation and growth. It features live work cell demonstrations and expert-led panel discussions, exposing attendees to scalable solutions designed to increase throughput, improve flexibility, and enhance operational performance.

Day 1 (April 1) will highlight innovations in surface finishing and solid wood technologies. Day 2 (April 2) will focus on panel processing, robotics, and production cell automation.

Topics include:

• Compact manufacturing solutions

• Networked production cells

• Robotic sorting for assembly

• Nested-based machining

• Smart material handling systems

• Production and optimization software

• Automated solid wood processing

• Skilled labor shortage solutions

• Advanced sanding and finishing technologies

"It is always a privilege to welcome so many manufacturers to our High Point facility for the Manufacturing Solutions Seminar," said Sylvain Dubuc, regional director of Stiles Machinery's Southeast region. "Given today's market pressures, innovation can't just be a hope or aspiration; it must be a priority. This event is the best way to experience firsthand the latest in integrated automation and advanced production technologies and understand the impact they can have on performance and long-term business growth.”