RazorGage Marks 25 years

RazorGage, a manufacturer of precision cutting and material optimization systems based in Ames, Iowa, is marking its 25th anniversary this year.

The company produces automated cutting systems including RazorOptimal saws, AngleMasters and positioning systems for cabinet makers and door manufacturers.

"When we started, our goal was simple: to make accurate, reliable automated cutting accessible to shops of all sizes," the company said in a statement.

RazorGage's customer base includes custom cabinet makers and high-volume door manufacturers across the U.S. The company has developed specialized features including defect-detection software and integrated pocket-hole drilling capabilities for its optimization systems.