Richelieu Captures Two Honors at KBIS

Richelieu Hardware won two awards in the Best of KBIS program at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Orlando, Florida. The company’s ATIPICA decorative hardware collection received silver…

Woodshop News Editors
The VERTI 840 lift system.

Richelieu Hardware won two awards in the Best of KBIS program at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Orlando, Florida.

The company's ATIPICA decorative hardware collection received silver in the Style Statement – Kitchen category, while the VERTI 840, an electric height-adjustable lift system for upper cabinets, earned gold in the Wellness Trailblazer category.

Best of KBIS is awarded annually at KBIS, North America's largest kitchen and bath design trade show. A panel of industry professionals judges the program, which honors products across seven categories focused on style, innovation, functionality, sustainability and wellness.

Learn more at richelieu.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
