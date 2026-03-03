Richelieu Captures Two Honors at KBIS

The VERTI 840 lift system.

Richelieu Hardware won two awards in the Best of KBIS program at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Orlando, Florida.

The company's ATIPICA decorative hardware collection received silver in the Style Statement – Kitchen category, while the VERTI 840, an electric height-adjustable lift system for upper cabinets, earned gold in the Wellness Trailblazer category.

Best of KBIS is awarded annually at KBIS, North America's largest kitchen and bath design trade show. A panel of industry professionals judges the program, which honors products across seven categories focused on style, innovation, functionality, sustainability and wellness.