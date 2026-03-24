Precision Drive Systems hires David Motley as Sales Engineer

Precision Drive Systems (PDS), a global provider of motor spindles, engineering support, and repair and full rebuild services near Charlotte, N.C., has announced the hiring of David Motley as a sales engineer for new engineered products and services.

“David’s 14-plus years of experience across industrial automation, OEM sales, product management, and territory development make him an outstanding addition to the PDS team,” said Robert Turk, President of PDS. “His strong foundation in mechanical engineering and analytics, along with his background working closely with engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sales to drive innovation and customer expansion at Parker Hannifin, align with our commitment to delivering high-value solutions and exceptional customer experience.”

Before joining PDS, Motley served as Southeast U.S. OEM regional sales manager at Iwaki America, where he managed multi-state OEM accounts. Previously, he held roles as regional manager at Niantic Seal and territory manager at United Seal & Rubber Co. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly a decade at Parker Hannifin Pump & Motor Division, progressing from application engineer to product sales manager.

Motley holds an MBA with a business analytics graduate certificate, a BS in mechanical engineering from Auburn University and is a certified fluid power specialist (CFPS) through the International Fluid Power Society.