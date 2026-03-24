Altendorf Presents New F 30 Sliding Table Saw

Altendorf has introduced the F 30, a sliding table saw designed for craftsman businesses, expanding its product line between the F 25 and F 35 models. The saw builds on the company's WA-8/80 Series technology.

The F 30 features a five-sided closed machine stand with tubular frame construction and a ribbed cast iron table. Its 3200 mm double roller carriage uses the Altendorf guidance system with a chrome-plated round bar for accessories.

The saw comes in three configurations:

Type 1 offers mechanical controls with a main motor, three speed settings, and analog cutting width display.

Type 2 adds digital displays and motorized adjustments. It includes a rip fence with digital cutting width display up to 1,300 mm and an integrated scoring unit for coated panel materials.

Type 3 features a CNC-controlled rip fence and an optional DIGIT L digital length display.

All models include main motors up to 7.5 kW, three speed options, and the Pro-Lock quick-change tool system. Optional scoring units are available.