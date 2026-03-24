SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Altendorf Presents New F 30 Sliding Table Saw

Altendorf has introduced the F 30, a sliding table saw designed for craftsman businesses, expanding its product line between the F 25 and F 35 models. The saw builds on…

Woodshop News Editors

Altendorf has introduced the F 30, a sliding table saw designed for craftsman businesses, expanding its product line between the F 25 and F 35 models. The saw builds on the company's WA-8/80 Series technology.

The F 30 features a five-sided closed machine stand with tubular frame construction and a ribbed cast iron table. Its 3200 mm double roller carriage uses the Altendorf guidance system with a chrome-plated round bar for accessories.

The saw comes in three configurations:

Type 1 offers mechanical controls with a main motor, three speed settings, and analog cutting width display.

Type 2 adds digital displays and motorized adjustments. It includes a rip fence with digital cutting width display up to 1,300 mm and an integrated scoring unit for coated panel materials.

Type 3 features a CNC-controlled rip fence and an optional DIGIT L digital length display.

All models include main motors up to 7.5 kW, three speed options, and the Pro-Lock quick-change tool system. Optional scoring units are available.

Learn more at altendorf.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
ShopSmith Announces New Repair Program
NewsShopSmith Announces New Repair ProgramWoodshop News Editors
Automate Coating Processes with the Prima EVO
NewsAutomate Coating Processes with the Prima EVOWoodshop News Editors
Precision Drive Systems hires David Motley as Sales Engineer
NewsPrecision Drive Systems hires David Motley as Sales EngineerWoodshop News Editors
New Work Sneaker from KEEN
NewsNew Work Sneaker from KEENWoodshop News Editors
Showplace Cabinetry Picks Contest Winners
NewsShowplace Cabinetry Picks Contest WinnersWoodshop News Editors
Woodpeckers adds Polycarbonate Mallets
NewsWoodpeckers adds Polycarbonate MalletsWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest