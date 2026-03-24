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ShopSmith Announces New Repair Program

ShopSmith USA has launched a repair program for its woodworking equipment that replaces all mechanical components at once rather than fixing individual parts. The Total Machine Renewal Program aims to…

Woodshop News Editors

ShopSmith USA has launched a repair program for its woodworking equipment that replaces all mechanical components at once rather than fixing individual parts.

The Total Machine Renewal Program aims to reduce repeat service calls by restoring equipment to factory standards in a single process, according to the company. The program covers headstocks, belt sanders, band saws, strip sanders, jointers, dust collectors, scroll saws and planers.

Under the program, ShopSmith replaces all internal components including bearings, belts and wear parts. Motor replacement is included in full renewal packages. The company provides a one-year warranty on all renewed equipment.

Learn more at shopsmith.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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