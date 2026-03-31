SCM Showcases Innovation and Automation at Open House

SCM's recent open house in Rimini, Italy, drew more than 3,000 visitors from 60 countries. The March 12-14 event at SCM's headquarters showcased automated production systems, robotics and artificial intelligence applications for the woodworking industry.

SCM presented its vision for woodworking production centered on integrated technology ecosystems rather than standalone machines. The company emphasized connected, flexible and sustainable production processes supported by software solutions and after-sales services.

The company demonstrated AI-powered systems that collect data from 5,000 machines worldwide to predict performance and optimize production. SCM's predictive maintenance tools use this data to anticipate service needs before breakdowns occur.

"The open house was a great success, confirming that the industry is eager to embrace innovation and automation," said Gabriele Patti, SCM commercial director, who noted the company has increased its international market share despite economic challenges, particularly in European markets.

SCM unveiled several integrated manufacturing solutions, including:

WinMES (Manufacturing Execution System), which uses real-time data to optimize production workflows

Smart Spindle, a sensor-equipped tool for predictive maintenance analysis

Cybersecurity systems to protect production data and infrastructure

Additional Care program offering extended warranties and three-year maintenance plans for new machines

The company also demonstrated automated cell systems enabling batch-size-one production. Key systems included:

Flexstore HP automatic storage system for managing panel inventory during unmanned shifts

Gabbiani GT 2 single-blade panel saw integrated with the Morbidelli X200 nesting CNC machining center

Maestro Stackwise software for optimizing material yield

Stefani Cell E, a compact edge-banding solution

Superfici, SCM's finishing division, showcased the Supermatt system, which creates ultra-low-gloss finishes with a velvety texture. The system addresses growing demand for matte finishes in furniture and integrates into existing production lines.