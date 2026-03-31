Woodworking Education Group Surpasses 10,000 Credentials

The Woodwork Career Alliance of North America (WCA) has issued its 10,000th credential certificate since the program began in 2011.

The milestone certificate, known as a Passport in the WCA system, was awarded to a student at Enka High School in Chandler, North Carolina. Enka is one of six schools in Buncombe County credentialing students based on WCA Skill Standards.

The number of Passport holders in the WCA's online registry has more than doubled since 2022. The organization awarded 1,591 credentials in 2025, up from 734 in 2022. Core credentials — the second of seven levels in the WCA system — increased to 462 in 2025 from 18 in 2022.

The Core credential bridges the entry-level Sawblade certificate and the beginning professional Green credential. The increase in Core awards indicates students are pursuing intermediate skills required for woodworking careers.

"Issuing our 10,000th Passport is more than just a number; it's a testament to the growing momentum behind professional woodworking education," said Scott Nelson, WCA president. "Our mission has always been to provide a clear, standardized path for the next generation. Seeing the surge in Core credentials proves that students aren't just starting the journey — they are committing to the craft at a higher level."

The expansion follows the WCA's 2020 launch of its Assessed Skill Evaluator online training platform. The platform, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows high school and postsecondary instructors to become certified evaluators and administer the credentialing program in their classrooms.