Butternut supply keeps dwindling

Butternut, also known as white walnut, was once a widely available domestic hardwood. The species (Juglans cinerea) has been devastated by butternut canker, a fungal disease that has led to a rapid decide in its population and availability. Lumber suppliers say the scarcity has left their shelves nearly bare.

Butternut

Matt Ronsani of Berkshire Products in Sheffield, Mass., says seasoned woodworkers are generally aware of the situation, while emerging craftspeople sometimes aren't familiar with the species.

"We're kind of at the point where customers don't even ask about it anymore because they don't know if it's even available, and it kind of isn't," Ronsani says. "With butternut, we'll occasionally get logs, and since we specialize in live edge slabs, most of it goes to slabs. We do have some butternut slabs, but as far as butternut lumber, sourcing it is very hard."

He says the company occasionally gets requests for butternut paneling, particularly tongue-and-groove styles that customers prefer for its rustic appearance.

"Furniture makers like to use butternut. We're in with the Berkshire Woodworkers Guild, and a lot of them have made butternut furniture, but they say sourcing material is just very hard in this part of the country."

Butternut generally grows in the Eastern U.S. and has a typical width of 5 to 12 inches and an average length of 8 to 12 feet. It's favored for its light to medium tan color with distinct grain patterns.

Chad Muterspaw of CR Muterspaw Lumber in Xenia, Ohio, says logs are scarce, but some customers still request it for its softer density for carving and because it resembles antique walnut lumber.

“It’s been a challenging one for sure with availability. We still carry it. It’s just harder to find those logs, and there are fewer sawmills cutting it, but we do have some inventory," Muterspaw says. "We've got a few customers that are looking for it, but it's definitely more of a niche species."

He says carvers and antique reproduction craftspeople particularly seek butternut for its workability and appearance.

"It's kind of that blond walnut look, so you can build a new piece out of butternut and match old walnut as it bleaches out over the years," he says. "It's a little on the softer end, but workability is good. They can hand-tool it well."

Muterspaw adds that pricing has remained steady and generally follows walnut pricing trends.

Bob Laurie of L.L. Johnson Lumber Mfg. Co. in Charlotte, Mich., says he usually tries to buy Select & Better butternut but currently has nothing in stock.

"We've been looking for it for a year. Other than some really low-grade stuff, I've not been able to find any," Laurie says. "The problem is we never really sold a lot even when we could get it. Then it just got to the point where some of the people we used to buy it from don't even respond to requests."

Retail quotes for 4/4 FAS butternut started at $7.65/bf.