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Atlantic Plywood introduces Unilin Master Oak

Atlantic Plywood announces the launch of Unilin Master Oak, an engineered oak veneer product from Unilin Panels, part of the Mohawk Group, now available at all Atlantic Plywood locations on…

Woodshop News Editors

Atlantic Plywood announces the launch of Unilin Master Oak, an engineered oak veneer product from Unilin Panels, part of the Mohawk Group, now available at all Atlantic Plywood locations on the East Coast.

Unilin Master Oak is designed to replicate natural oak veneer while offering enhanced durability, consistency and sustainability. Manufactured with what the company calls Timber Touch Technology, Master Oak combines oak aesthetics with performance features for commercial and residential applications.

According to Atlantic Plywood, Master Oak is scratch resistant, stain resistant, UV resistant and antibacterial. The company says the product reduces material waste, resists discoloration, and maintains consistent appearance across applications. Its construction targets high-traffic environments requiring durability and aesthetic consistency.

"Unilin Master Oak brings a new level of performance and sustainability to the veneer category," said Kevin Chouinard, product manager at Atlantic Plywood. "It offers the appearance of oak while addressing challenges like durability, consistency and environmental impact. It's designed as a surface solution for cabinetry, kitchen, and office applications."

Learn more at atlanticplywood.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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