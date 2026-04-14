SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

CaraGreen Partners with Timber Slab Tables

CaraGreen, a distributor of sustainable building materials, has partnered with Timber Slab Tables, a North Carolina company founded in 2022 by veteran John Dill that makes live-edge wood furniture from…

Woodshop News Editors

CaraGreen, a distributor of sustainable building materials, has partnered with Timber Slab Tables, a North Carolina company founded in 2022 by veteran John Dill that makes live-edge wood furniture from reclaimed hardwoods.

The company uses trees felled in storms or marked as fall risks. Timber Slab Tables sources wood from an indigenous-owned mill in Costa Rica and works with Amish communities in Ohio, according to the company. The wood is air-dried for two to three years and kiln-dried to 8 percent moisture content.

The furniture features food-grade water-based polyurethane that meets California Proposition 65 standards or natural tung oil finishes. Tables are available in lengths up to 20 feet when seamed, with standard thicknesses of 2 to 3 inches. The company says the furniture resists heat damage from plates and coffee pots, and surface damage can be repaired through spot sanding.

Learn more at caragreen.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Felder Group USA to Host Two-Day Equipment Demonstrations
NewsFelder Group USA to Host Two-Day Equipment DemonstrationsWoodshop News Editors
Stiles Machinery holds Manufacturing Solutions Seminar
NewsStiles Machinery holds Manufacturing Solutions SeminarWoodshop News Editors
New Controllers from Tresco Lighting
NewsNew Controllers from Tresco LightingWoodshop News Editors
Atlantic Plywood introduces Unilin Master Oak
NewsAtlantic Plywood introduces Unilin Master OakWoodshop News Editors
IWPA Convention Draws 200 to Discuss Trade Policy, Market Outlook
NewsIWPA Convention Draws 200 to Discuss Trade Policy, Market OutlookWoodshop News Editors
Biesse to host Material Days in Charlotte
NewsBiesse to host Material Days in CharlotteWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest