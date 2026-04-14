CaraGreen Partners with Timber Slab Tables

CaraGreen, a distributor of sustainable building materials, has partnered with Timber Slab Tables, a North Carolina company founded in 2022 by veteran John Dill that makes live-edge wood furniture from reclaimed hardwoods.

The company uses trees felled in storms or marked as fall risks. Timber Slab Tables sources wood from an indigenous-owned mill in Costa Rica and works with Amish communities in Ohio, according to the company. The wood is air-dried for two to three years and kiln-dried to 8 percent moisture content.

The furniture features food-grade water-based polyurethane that meets California Proposition 65 standards or natural tung oil finishes. Tables are available in lengths up to 20 feet when seamed, with standard thicknesses of 2 to 3 inches. The company says the furniture resists heat damage from plates and coffee pots, and surface damage can be repaired through spot sanding.