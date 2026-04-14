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New Controllers from Tresco Lighting

Tresco Lighting, a division of Rev-A-Shelf, has expanded its PowerSync system with a versatile lineup of lighting controllers. “The new Tresco Lighting PowerSync Controllers are designed to pair seamlessly with…

Woodshop News Editors

Tresco Lighting, a division of Rev-A-Shelf, has expanded its PowerSync system with a versatile lineup of lighting controllers.

“The new Tresco Lighting PowerSync Controllers are designed to pair seamlessly with our PowerSync plug-in power supplies and LED lighting, giving you intuitive, reliable control for every application, from subtle accent lighting to full task illumination.   With seven wired and four wireless controller options, it’s easy to create lighting that responds naturally to how spaces are used,” the company explained.

There are multiple control methods, including touch, wave/motion activation, and door-open/door-closed operation, as well as dimmable and non-dimmable options.

“From cabinetry and closets to displays and furniture, these controllers make lighting effortless,” the company added.

Learn more at trescolighting.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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