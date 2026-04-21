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DAP adds Cold-Weather Sealant for Windows, Doors

DAP has launched Dynaflex Ultimate, a latex sealant designed for window, door, siding and trim applications that can be applied in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. The Baltimore-based…

Woodshop News Editors

DAP has launched Dynaflex Ultimate, a latex sealant designed for window, door, siding and trim applications that can be applied in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Baltimore-based adhesives manufacturer announced April 16 that the new product line includes white and clear formulas engineered for cold-weather application and adhesion to wet surfaces.

The white formula meets ASTM C920 Class 50 performance standards for flexibility and durability, while the clear formula meets Class 35 standards, according to the company. The white version can be applied in temperatures down to 20 F, and the clear formula works in temperatures as low as 30 F.

"One of the biggest challenges on the job site is staying productive when the weather turns cold," said Megan Youngs, director of product management at DAP. "The Dynaflex Ultimate white formula can be applied in temperatures as low as 20 F, and the clear formula can be applied in temperatures as low as 30 F, which means projects don't have to wait until spring."

The sealants can bond to wet surfaces and offer resistance to mold, mildew and algae, DAP said. The white formula can be painted or exposed to rain after 30 minutes, while the clear formula requires one hour.

Learn more at dap.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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