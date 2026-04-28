Crimson Tool to Distribute Triton Products in U.S., Canada

Crimson Tool is now the exclusive North American distributor for select Triton products. Timbecon, an Australian woodworking company, has acquired the Triton brand, returning it to Australian ownership. The partnership aims to improve product availability and parts support for Triton in the United States and Canada.

Triton Tools, founded in Australia in 1976, specializes in woodworking equipment. Melbourne-based Timbecon, which has operated for more than 35 years and owns brands including Sherwood, Torquata and Melbourne Tool Company, acquired Triton.

"Triton stands on a strong legacy and a clear future," said Hague Haswell, managing director of Timbecon. "We understand woodworkers because we are woodworkers. We'll build on Triton's foundation and keep investing where it matters most."

Timbecon appointed Crimson Tool as the authorized distributor for Triton tools and parts in the U.S. and Canada. The partnership is intended to maintain supply for existing customers while expanding dealer access to Triton products.

"Triton tools are trusted by woodworkers," said a Crimson Tool spokesperson. "We will ensure dealers and customers have the products and parts they need for years to come."