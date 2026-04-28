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Grizzly Makers Challenge Contest returns for 2026

The Grizzly Makers Challenge returns for its second year, inviting woodworkers to submit handmade projects for prizes totaling more than $6,000. The contest, launched in 2025 by tool manufacturer Grizzly…

Woodshop News Staff
Haseeb Ahmaed won the 2025 contest for an entryway cabinet.

The Grizzly Makers Challenge returns for its second year, inviting woodworkers to submit handmade projects for prizes totaling more than $6,000.

The contest, launched in 2025 by tool manufacturer Grizzly Industrial, accepts submissions from May 18 through July 18, 2026, at grizzly.com/gmc. Grizzly has partnered with Woodsmith, Popular Woodworking, Fine Woodworking, and I magazines for the competition.

Entries will be reviewed by the public and a judging panel that includes Grizzly Founder and CEO Shiraz Balolia and President and COO Shabir Balolia. The top 10 finalists advance based on popular vote, with judges then selecting winners.

Prizes include:

• First place: $4,000 Grizzly gift certificate and Popular Woodworking feature

• Runner-up: $2,000 Grizzly gift certificate
 • Finalists: $50 Grizzly gift certificate and merchandise

The 2025 winner was Abdul Haseeb Ahmed of Roswell, Georgia.

Contest rules and a gallery of 2025 entries are available at grizzly.com/event/grizzly-makers-challenge/2025/gallery.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
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