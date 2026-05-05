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New Shell White finish from NorthPoint Cabinetry

NorthPoint Cabinetry, a cabinet brand from Hardware Resources, has introduced Shell White to its Catalina Shaker-style line. The soft-white finish draws inspiration from weathered seashells, offering warmth while maintaining the…

Woodshop News Editors

NorthPoint Cabinetry, a cabinet brand from Hardware Resources, has introduced Shell White to its Catalina Shaker-style line. The soft-white finish draws inspiration from weathered seashells, offering warmth while maintaining the brightness associated with white cabinets, according to the company.

Shell White cabinets can be paired with other NorthPoint finishes including Sandstone, Slate, Sage Green and Nautical Blue for two-tone designs. The finish provides an alternative to stark white cabinets for dealers, designers and builders.

NorthPoint Cabinetry is available fully assembled or as QuickBuild ready-to-assemble (RTA) cabinets. Both options include solid wood construction, dovetail drawer boxes, and interiors without visible fasteners. The company ships in-stock cabinets from warehouses nationwide.

Learn more at northpointcabinetry.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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