Woolf Distributing Updates Website

Woolf Distributing, a distributor of architectural building and millwork products for residential and commercial markets, has launched a redesigned website. “This upgraded digital platform provides customers with an enhanced user…

Woolf Distributing, a distributor of architectural building and millwork products for residential and commercial markets, has launched a redesigned website.

“This upgraded digital platform provides customers with an enhanced user experience, featuring intuitive navigation, detailed product information, and the convenience of 24/7 online quoting and ordering,” the company explained.

"The redesigned woolfdistributing.com boasts a modern design, improved search functionality, and vibrant visuals, making it easier than ever for customers to access vendor and product details, company updates, and special promotions.”

