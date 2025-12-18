SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Northtech and AW Machinery Forge New Partnership

Northtech and AW Machinery have announced a strategic partnership designed to expand access to Northtech’s woodworking machines throughout Pennsylvania and surrounding regions through AW Machinery Distribution. AW Machinery will become…

Northtech and AW Machinery have announced a strategic partnership designed to expand access to Northtech’s woodworking machines throughout Pennsylvania and surrounding regions through AW Machinery Distribution.

AW Machinery will become an authorized dealer for Northtech products, and in return AW Machinery has agreed to discontinue its proprietary Stonewood-branded line.

“We are excited to unite with AW Machinery to bring Northtech’s robust line of machinery to a broader audience in Pennsylvania,” said Alex Dillion, National Sales Manager of Northtech. “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering durable, high-value equipment conveniently to customers who demand quality and reliability.”

“By offering Northtech equipment through our new AW Machinery East showroom, we can now provide our customers in the Pennsylvania area with a broader, more consistent line of machines — supported by our local sales and service team,” said Issac Roth at AW Machinery. “We believe this shift will better meet the needs of our customers by partnering with Northtech, while strengthening our service capabilities across the region.”

