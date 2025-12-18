Gain Valuable Trade Insights at the World of Wood Convention

“2026 may be a year of uncertainty, but there is one thing to know for sure — you can't miss the 2026 World of Wood. It's the perfect opportunity to connect, conduct business, and learn all in one place,” the IWPA said in a statement.

“With an agenda full of essential sessions on trade and regulatory policy, you’ll walk away with fresh perspectives and the latest information on trade. But that’s not all! There will be plenty of time for networking with colleagues, sharing business challenges, and forging new relationships that can help you grow, all nestled in the beautiful mountains of Colorado. Don't miss the chance to engage with industry leaders and IWPA staff at our biggest event of the year. If you have yet to register, do so before early bird registration rates expire on December 29th and be part of the conversation that will shape the future of the wood products industry.”