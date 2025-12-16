Denios offers Flexible Heating Jackets for Gas Cylinders

“Thermostatically controlled blankets operate in a range from -40° to 104° F, and feature ‘fit and forget’ 24/7 operation with no regular maintenance required. The self-regulating heating element eliminates the need for extra temperature control. Fitted with adjustable retaining straps and quick release buckles, they fit cylinders from 27-33 inches in circumference. Each comes with a NEMA 1-15P plug. Available In low and high-power versions for Ordinary locations and Hazardous areas (C1D2).”