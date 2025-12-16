Denios offers Flexible Heating Jackets for Gas Cylinders
Denios Flexible Heating Jackets for Gas Cylinders feature modern technology to heat cylinders quickly and uniformly for better viscosity and flow control of contents.
“Complete coverage ensures uniform warming of the entire gas cylinder, providing advantages for gases such as SF6, Propane, Nitrogen, Oxygen, BC13, WF6, and HF,” the company explained.
“Thermostatically controlled blankets operate in a range from -40° to 104° F, and feature ‘fit and forget’ 24/7 operation with no regular maintenance required. The self-regulating heating element eliminates the need for extra temperature control. Fitted with adjustable retaining straps and quick release buckles, they fit cylinders from 27-33 inches in circumference. Each comes with a NEMA 1-15P plug. Available In low and high-power versions for Ordinary locations and Hazardous areas (C1D2).”
Learn more at denios-us.com.