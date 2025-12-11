New Glue Bottle Buddy from Rockler

Rockler introduces the Glue Bottle Buddy, which dispenses glue with a quick squeeze, is non-clogging and easy to refill, according to the company.

"The two-chambered design with inverted 12 ounce glue bottle lets you dispense an even bead of glue without waiting for glue to reach the spout,” the company explained. “Negative pressure draws glue back into reservoir when you let go to prevent drips.”

Other features include gaskets and an O-ring to prevent glue from drying prematurely in the bottle.