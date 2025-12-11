Richelieu Partners with Granberg
Richelieu’s new product lineup features the company’s collaboration with Granberg, a European manufacturer of accessible kitchen and living solutions.
“The partnership marks an exciting step forward in Richelieu’s mission to bring inclusive, design-driven innovation to the North American market,” the company explained.
“Products such as the Butler 730 pushbutton wardrobe lift, the Baselift 6600 height-adjustable worktop system, and the Verti 840 motorized lift for upper cabinets exemplify this commitment to making modern kitchens more ergonomic, flexible, and universally accessible.”
