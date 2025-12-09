Event to Explore the Magic Behind the Millwork
Registration has opened for the 2026 INNERGY Summit & Microvellum TechCon, scheduled for Feb. 8-11, 2026, at the Marriott in Anaheim, Calif.
Event highlights include three days of software workshops and education sessions, a plant tour of the Taber Co., and Microvellum TechCon sessions for CAD/CAM users
Learn more and register at events.innergy.com.
