Upcoming CMA Webinar will focus on Interpreting Financial Data

The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) has scheduled a Know Your Numbers: Turning Financial Data into a Strategic Advantage webinar for Jan. 15, 2026, at 12 p.m. (EST).

“In a time of economic uncertainty, strong financial insight isn’t just helpful, it’s essential,” the CMA explained. “As we plan for 2026, hesitation and guesswork can cost businesses valuable opportunity and momentum. This webinar will help you move beyond intuition and use real financial data to guide smarter decisions.

“Join industry expert Marc Sanderson of Innergy as he explains how to interpret your numbers, benchmark your company, and translate financial data into clear strategic actions. Learn how to identify leading indicators, spot early warning signs, track performance, and make confident decisions that support profitability and long-term growth.”