New Blade-Lock Blade Changing Tool from Rockler

Rockler introduces the Blade-Lock Blade Changing Tool, featuring a built-in clamp that grabs the plate of a table saw’s 10-inch blade to make blade changing easier.

The tool “simplifies blade changing on 10'-inch table saws without arbor locks or two-wrench systems,” according to Rockler.

“The built-in clamp mechanism holds the blade by the plate instead of pressing against the teeth, to protect the cutting edges.”