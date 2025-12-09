SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New Blade-Lock Blade Changing Tool from Rockler

Rockler introduces the Blade-Lock Blade Changing Tool, featuring a built-in clamp that grabs the plate of a table saw’s 10-inch blade to make blade changing easier. The tool “simplifies blade…

Woodshop News Editors

Rockler introduces the Blade-Lock Blade Changing Tool, featuring a built-in clamp that grabs the plate of a table saw’s 10-inch blade to make blade changing easier.

The tool “simplifies blade changing on 10'-inch table saws without arbor locks or two-wrench systems,” according to Rockler.

“The built-in clamp mechanism holds the blade by the plate instead of pressing against the teeth, to protect the cutting edges.”

Learn more at rockler.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Richelieu Partners with Granberg
NewsRichelieu Partners with GranbergWoodshop News Editors
New Glue Bottle Buddy from Rockler
NewsNew Glue Bottle Buddy from RocklerWoodshop News Editors
Major Milestone for Schmidt Company
NewsMajor Milestone for Schmidt CompanyWoodshop News Editors
Event to Explore the Magic Behind the Millwork
NewsEvent to Explore the Magic Behind the MillworkWoodshop News Editors
Dura Supreme Cabinetry Celebrates its 33rd Annual Kids Switch Day
NewsDura Supreme Cabinetry Celebrates its 33rd Annual Kids Switch DayWoodshop News Editors
Iron Bull offers Custom Hoppers
NewsIron Bull offers Custom HoppersWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;