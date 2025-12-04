Enter to Win a Full Hammer Shop from Felder

SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Felder Group USA announces a new contest giving woodworking enthusiasts the chance to win a complete "Shop Full of Hammer" machinery package. The giveaway highlights Hammer's commitment to delivering professional quality in space-saving, accessible machines.

The grand prize package, valued at nearly $9,000, includes three premium Hammer machines, with shipping included: the A2 26 jointer/planer; N2 35 band saw with base, and new KS2 sliding table saw.

“This prize package perfectly exemplifies the Hammer philosophy: uncompromising precision combined with mobile flexibility. The featured machines are designed to deliver solid, functional, and durable results while fitting seamlessly into almost any space,” the company said.

Enter at felder-group.com/en-us/hammer-giveaway.

