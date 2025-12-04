Enter to Win a Full Hammer Shop from Felder

Felder Group USA announces a new contest giving woodworking enthusiasts the chance to win a complete "Shop Full of Hammer" machinery package. The giveaway highlights Hammer's commitment to delivering professional quality in space-saving, accessible machines.

The grand prize package, valued at nearly $9,000, includes three premium Hammer machines, with shipping included: the A2 26 jointer/planer; N2 35 band saw with base, and new KS2 sliding table saw.

“This prize package perfectly exemplifies the Hammer philosophy: uncompromising precision combined with mobile flexibility. The featured machines are designed to deliver solid, functional, and durable results while fitting seamlessly into almost any space,” the company said.