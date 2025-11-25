Richelieu’s Richard Lord inducted into Pembroke’s Hall of Fame

Pembroke Management, a Montréal-based portfolio management firm investing in Canadian growth, has inducted Richard Lord, President, Chief Executive Officer and major shareholder of Richelieu, into its Hall of Fame.

“Under Mr. Lord’s leadership, Richelieu Hardware’s revenue increased from $27 million to $2 billion in 2025 thanks to a growth strategy focused on innovation and customer satisfaction, supported by more than 98 acquisitions. As a result of his ambition, Richelieu is now a North American leader in the distribution of products for the construction and renovation industries,” said Nicolas Chevalier, managing partner of Pembroke, in a statement.