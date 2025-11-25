SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Blind Corner Optimizer from Rev-A-Shelf

Rev-A-Shelf presents the Girasolo Blind Corner Optimizer from its Craftsman Collection. “This innovative design features two pullout trays that easily glide out on an innovative soft-close pivot hardware system, giving…

Rev-A-Shelf presents the Girasolo Blind Corner Optimizer from its Craftsman Collection.

“This innovative design features two pullout trays that easily glide out on an innovative soft-close pivot hardware system, giving you complete access to the items stored in the back,” the hardware manufacturer explained.

"The adjustable shelving system also allows for maximum storage capacity while optimizing the usage of the hard-to-reach storage area and pulls directly out of the cabinet, eliminating the need for adjacent appliance clearance.

“Designed for 12”, 15” or 18” base blind corner cabinet openings, the Girasolo features a 1-5/8” solid wood frame with a 5/8” thick natural maple shelf bottom, finger joint rim, left or right-handed mounting, and easy installation.”

Learn more at rev-a-shelf.com.

