New Band Saw Template Guide from Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers has introduced the SteadyCurve 2.0 Band Saw Template Guide as a faster method for cutting pattern projects.

“SteadyCurve 2.0 physically guides you just outside the lines when band sawing contoured projects, leaving just the right amount for your router to clean up,” the company explains.

"The template follower works much like the ball bearing on a flush trim bit. But instead of cutting precisely to the pattern, the band saw blade is held off the line by a fraction of an inch.

“Template followers for 1/8 " and 1/4" blades come with SteadyCurve2.0 and there are optional template followers for 1/2 " and 3/4" blades.”