New Side-Mount Garage Door Opener from Skylink

Skylink has introduced a compact side-mount garage door opener that might change the way homeowners think about space. “As the world’s smallest model of its kind, the new Side Mount…

Woodshop News Editors

Skylink has introduced a compact side-mount garage door opener that might change the way homeowners think about space.

“As the world’s smallest model of its kind, the new Side Mount Garage Door Opener (SMO) delivers quiet power and smart connectivity without sacrificing valuable ceiling room,” the company explained. “With a sleek, space-saving design and smart home integration, it redefines convenience without compromising strength or safety.”

“This is a breakthrough in both design and function,” added Skylink CEO Philip Tsui. “By eliminating the bulky overhead motor, homeowners can maximize ceiling space while gaining smoother, quieter operation and seamless smart home control.”

Learn more at skylinkhome.com.

