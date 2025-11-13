SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Protect Against Power Disturbances with Wavecraft

Mechanical Ingenuity Corp., a manufacturer of electronic controls and circuit boards, introduces Wavecrest Power Quality Protection technology for sensitive electrical equipment. “It protects sensitive electrical equipment from unplanned power disturbances…

Mechanical Ingenuity Corp., a manufacturer of electronic controls and circuit boards, introduces Wavecrest Power Quality Protection technology for sensitive electrical equipment.

“It protects sensitive electrical equipment from unplanned power disturbances including harmonics, surge, sags, swells, transients, overvoltage, undervoltage, EMI noise, and more,” the company explained.

"Wavecrest is the first technology to protect against the multitude of harmful and annoying power disturbances, cleaning up 'dirty' power to protect equipment on a dedicated circuit. Easy to install, this proven 30-amp technology is available for 120V, 208V, 240V, 277V, and 480v Y and 240v 3-phase circuits in a compact space saving design. Wavecrest power quality protection provides protection for LED lighting, heat pumps, hot water circulators, point-of-sale systems, computers, phone systems, gas pump controls, and other electrical equipment.”

Learn more at mechanicalingenuity.com.

