New Hardware Installation Tools from Kreg

The Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro XL.

Kreg Tool introduces the Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro XL and Drill Guide Pro to make hardware installation and drilling easier and more accurate.

“The Kreg Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro XL, available now, offers woodworkers unmatched capacity and precision for installing everything from small knobs to extra-large pulls with center-to-center spacing up to 38",” the company explained.

“With a unique, patent-pending design featuring two points of contact for unbeatable accuracy, along with adjustable drill guides and repeatable stops, the Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro XL eliminates the need for tedious measuring and marking. Its modular, reversible design makes it adaptable for virtually any cabinet door or drawer setup.”

Kreg said it will launch the Drill Guide Pro on Nov. 17.

“With angle adjustments from -45 to 45 degrees, built-in depth stop, GripMax non-slip pads, dust collection port, and a V-Groove for round stock, the Drill Guide Pro ensures every hole is consistent and precise,” the company said.