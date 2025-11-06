SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New Hardware Installation Tools from Kreg

Kreg Tool introduces the Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro XL and Drill Guide Pro to make hardware installation and drilling easier and more accurate. “The Kreg Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro XL,…

Woodshop News Editors
The Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro XL.

Kreg Tool introduces the Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro XL and Drill Guide Pro to make hardware installation and drilling easier and more accurate.

“The Kreg Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro XL, available now, offers woodworkers unmatched capacity and precision for installing everything from small knobs to extra-large pulls with center-to-center spacing up to 38",” the company explained.

“With a unique, patent-pending design featuring two points of contact for unbeatable accuracy, along with adjustable drill guides and repeatable stops, the Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro XL eliminates the need for tedious measuring and marking. Its modular, reversible design makes it adaptable for virtually any cabinet door or drawer setup.”

Kreg said it will launch the Drill Guide Pro on Nov. 17.

“With angle adjustments from -45 to 45 degrees, built-in depth stop, GripMax non-slip pads, dust collection port, and a V-Groove for round stock, the Drill Guide Pro ensures every hole is consistent and precise,” the company said.

Learn more at kregtool.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Global Shop Solutions Launches AI Automation Tools
NewsGlobal Shop Solutions Launches AI Automation ToolsWoodshop News Editors
MicroJig Offers 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPER
NewsMicroJig Offers 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPERWoodshop News Editors
EverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA Convention
NewsEverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA ConventionWoodshop News Editors
Osborne Expands Molding Selection
NewsOsborne Expands Molding SelectionWoodshop News Editors
New 8” Joiner from Oliver Machinery
NewsNew 8” Joiner from Oliver MachineryWoodshop News Editors
Carol Sauvion is Retiring from Craft in America
NewsCarol Sauvion is Retiring from Craft in AmericaWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;