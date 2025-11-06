SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

MicroJig Offers 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPER

MicroJig is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the release of a limited edition GRR-RIPPER package containing two special edition GRR-RIPPERs, all their accessories and some new products not yet available…

Woodshop News Editors

MicroJig is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the release of a limited edition GRR-RIPPER package containing two special edition GRR-RIPPERs, all their accessories and some new products not yet available to the general public.

 Only 1,526 numbered editions of this package will be available through select MicroJig retail partners, online and at www.microJig.com.

"My father started in our home garage back in 2001 creating the original GRR-RIPPER prototypes by hands,” says MicroJig CEO Bruce Wang. “After 25 years, I'm amazed how the GRR-RIPPER system has changed woodworking and table saw operation for our customers all around the world. Today, my father still continues to advance and innovate the craft."

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
New Hardware Installation Tools from Kreg
NewsNew Hardware Installation Tools from KregWoodshop News Editors
Global Shop Solutions Launches AI Automation Tools
NewsGlobal Shop Solutions Launches AI Automation ToolsWoodshop News Editors
EverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA Convention
NewsEverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA ConventionWoodshop News Editors
Osborne Expands Molding Selection
NewsOsborne Expands Molding SelectionWoodshop News Editors
New 8” Joiner from Oliver Machinery
NewsNew 8” Joiner from Oliver MachineryWoodshop News Editors
Carol Sauvion is Retiring from Craft in America
NewsCarol Sauvion is Retiring from Craft in AmericaWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;