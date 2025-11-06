MicroJig Offers 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPER
MicroJig is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the release of a limited edition GRR-RIPPER package containing two special edition GRR-RIPPERs, all their accessories and some new products not yet available…
MicroJig is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the release of a limited edition GRR-RIPPER package containing two special edition GRR-RIPPERs, all their accessories and some new products not yet available to the general public.
Only 1,526 numbered editions of this package will be available through select MicroJig retail partners, online and at www.microJig.com.
"My father started in our home garage back in 2001 creating the original GRR-RIPPER prototypes by hands,” says MicroJig CEO Bruce Wang. “After 25 years, I'm amazed how the GRR-RIPPER system has changed woodworking and table saw operation for our customers all around the world. Today, my father still continues to advance and innovate the craft."